Music Icon Elton John Rips Grammys + Supports The Weeknd

SOHH Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Music Icon Elton John Rips Grammys + Supports The WeekndMusic superstar Elton John is speaking big facts. The award-winning legend has come forward to call out the Grammy Awards for getting it wrong by overlooking nominations for R&B heavyweight The Weeknd. Elton John Defends Weeknd + Rips The Grammys Sir Elton John went to his Instagram page and didn’t mince words. EJ specifically singled […]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row 00:49

 Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters.

