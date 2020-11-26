Global  
 

Amy Adams Gets Candid About Why She Is Conflicted Over Turkey on Thanksgiving

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Vice' actress claims she loves cooking turkey and quite good at it, but has not been able to decide whether or not she would do one this year.
