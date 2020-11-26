|
Kalki Koechlin reveals details of her love story with Guy Hershberg, says 'he learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka'
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
"We met at a petrol station on the way to Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby," Kalki wrote.
