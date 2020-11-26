Fabolous Throws Down On Some Tasty Birthday Cake
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
New York rapper Fabolous has a sweet tooth. The hip-hop veteran lights up his Instagram page with some must-see footage of himself turning up at his recent birthday. The clip shows Loso kicked back with family and friends at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and getting served up a tasty-looking born day cake. Fab is really living […]
New York rapper Fabolous has a sweet tooth. The hip-hop veteran lights up his Instagram page with some must-see footage of himself turning up at his recent birthday. The clip shows Loso kicked back with family and friends at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and getting served up a tasty-looking born day cake. Fab is really living […]
|
|
|
You Might Like