Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moneybagg Yo + Ari Fletcher Play Around W/ Each Other In Bed

SOHH Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Moneybagg Yo + Ari Fletcher Play Around W/ Each Other In BedMemphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are really inseparable. The hip-hop pair have social media’s full attention after sharing some super gushy Instagram footage of themselves together in bed. The clip features Ari leaned up on Yo while he raps and plays around with her hair. Fletcher has a knack for getting Moneybagg featured […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like