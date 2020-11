Thanksgiving 2020: Kajol flashes million-dollar smile; Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough celebrate amid 'sun and snow' Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Sending out good wishes and expressing gratitude was actress Kajol, who was leading the B-town brigade in sending out Thanksgiving wishes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like