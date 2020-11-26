Global  
 

Here's Why The Rockettes Didn't Do Their Classic Kick Line During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Rockettes are going viral on social media – but it’s because of something they didn’t do! The legendary dance troupe performed during the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 26) in New York City. However, a frenzy soon kicked off on social media once viewers realized they never did their classic kick [...]
 Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald Square.

