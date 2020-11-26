Friends Star Matthew Perry Is Engaged to 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Could they be anymore in love? Matthew Perry popped the question to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, and she said yes, the Friends star confirmed to People. "I decided to get engaged,"...
"Friends" premiered on television in 1994 and fans still obsess over the iconic show. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became household names and faces.