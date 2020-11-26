Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Engaged

E! Online Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving EngagedBlake Shelton is celebrating Thanksgiving with his "Honey Bee." On Nov. 26, The Voice coach took to Instagram and revealed he is celebrating Turkey Day 2020 with his new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani will marry Blake Shelton in a chapel on the grounds of their ranch [Video]

Gwen Stefani will marry Blake Shelton in a chapel on the grounds of their ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will tie the knot in a chapel which has been built on the grounds of their Oklahoma ranch, as sources say they're set to marry early next year.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows [Video]

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows

The country star popped the question to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma in October

Credit: People     Duration: 01:21Published
Blake Shelton Chugs Wine During Belated Thanksgiving Dinner with Gwen Stefani: 'Totally Faking' [Video]

Blake Shelton Chugs Wine During Belated Thanksgiving Dinner with Gwen Stefani: 'Totally Faking'

The couple announced their engagement last month

Credit: People     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate a Belated First Thanksgiving as Engaged Couple

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just proved that it doesn't matter when you celebrate life's big moments as long as you're surrounded by loved ones. On Sunday,...
E! Online