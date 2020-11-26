Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get Your First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch... Plus See All the Reactions

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Matthew Morrison will be playing the title character in NBC’s upcoming stage production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! and the first look was just revealed. The 42-year-old actor, best known for playing Will Schuester on Glee, is completely unrecognizable in the green face makeup for the role. The internet doesn’t seem to be loving [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I've Never Revealed My Excess Skin - Until Now | BRAND NEW ME [Video]

I've Never Revealed My Excess Skin - Until Now | BRAND NEW ME

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is showing her excess skin for the first time after losing 200lbs in two years. Lorena Vazquez, from Illinois, USA, weighed 435lbs at her heaviest. Since beginning her weight loss..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 07:35Published
Mom shares ‘before and after’ photos of daughter on first day of school [Video]

Mom shares ‘before and after’ photos of daughter on first day of school

Lucie, a 5-year-old student from Glasgow, Scotland.came home from her first day at Neilston Primary School looking a bit different than she did when her mother, Jillian Falconer, sent her off that..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published
A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published