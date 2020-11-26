Get Your First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch... Plus See All the Reactions
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Matthew Morrison will be playing the title character in NBC’s upcoming stage production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! and the first look was just revealed. The 42-year-old actor, best known for playing Will Schuester on Glee, is completely unrecognizable in the green face makeup for the role. The internet doesn’t seem to be loving [...]
A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is showing her excess skin for the first time after losing 200lbs in two years. Lorena Vazquez, from Illinois, USA, weighed 435lbs at her heaviest. Since beginning her weight loss..