Five Years Of Tamasha: The Battle Between Ranbir Kapoor (Ved) And Ranbir Kapoor (Don)

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
It would be easy to describe Jab We Met as a charming, candy-floss romance between a girl and a boy. Both suffer from infidelity and heartbreak and are united by destiny and Bollywood cliches. But Imtiaz Ali's cinema beyond the cult of this romance was more than just about romance. Rockstar and Tamasha, in particular, were...
