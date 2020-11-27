Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hugh Jackman Wishes Fans a Happy Thanksgiving With a Tap Dance - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Hugh Jackman is putting on his dancing shoes. The 52-year-old The Greatest Showman actor wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 26) in the form of a few posts on his Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman “Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you. Truly, I am grateful to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness honour children's cultural differences

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness honour children's cultural differences 01:31

 Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness always make sure to honour their children’s cultural differences, including roots in Bosnia and Mexico.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Orioles Post Video Expressing Love For Their Fans This Thanksgiving [Video]

Orioles Post Video Expressing Love For Their Fans This Thanksgiving

Orioles Post Video Expressing Love For Their Fans This Thanksgiving

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published
Thanksgiving Day Traditions Continue For Cowboys Fans Despite Smaller Crowds [Video]

Thanksgiving Day Traditions Continue For Cowboys Fans Despite Smaller Crowds

COVID-19 has limited crowds at AT&T Stadium this year, but Cowboys fans aren't letting it stop their Thanksgiving Day traditions.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:34Published
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness make sure to honour their kid's cultural differences [Video]

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness make sure to honour their kid's cultural differences

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness always make sure to honour their children’s cultural differences, including roots in Bosnia and Mexico.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:31Published