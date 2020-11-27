Global  
 

Roadies Revolution: Pratibha asked to leave the journey mid-way after a ugly fight; Double vote outs to follow

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020
Roadies Revolution: Pratibha asked to leave the journey mid-way after a ugly fight; Double vote outs to followLast week on Roadies Revolution, the task, 'Basket Brawl' saw an ugly fight between the teams, that led to a series of intense events between the contestants. Soon after the task, Rannvijay introduces the Roadies gang to the three Roadies Digital Winners who have come to engage with them. Towards the end, they are asked to choose...
