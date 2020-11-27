Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karisma Kapoor and other Bollywood stars remember Maradona

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were among the Bollywood folk who took to social media to mourn soccer legend Diego Maradona. Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback photograph with the Argentine star. In 2015, Lolo and Maradona shared the stage at a jewellery store launch in Kuala Lumpur. In 2016, Bappi Lahiri and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies

Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies 01:14

 Police officers and journalists gathered outside Diego Maradona's residence after it was announced the football legend had died of a heart attack.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata [Video]

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gather in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood Maradona once called home to pay respects following the footballer’s death.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
B-town divas snapped at Mumbai airport [Video]

B-town divas snapped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood celebrities snapped by paparazzi in the heart of Indian film industry, Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor spotted at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor chose simple white outfit..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published