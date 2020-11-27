Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
During a recent radio interview, the 'Humble and Kind' hitmaker opens up about his initial reaction upon hearing '*Tim McGraw*' that the 'Cardigan' singer released back in 2006.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize [Video]

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published