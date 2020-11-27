Global  
 

Miley Cyrus' Highly Anticipated Album 'Plastic Hearts' Has Finally Arrived - Listen & Download Here!

Just Jared Friday, 27 November 2020
Miley Cyrus‘ fans have been waiting for her album Plastic Hearts for months and it has finally arrived! The 28-year-old singer is getting some of the best reviews of her career for the album, which is basically her love letter to the punk rock scene. The album features collaborations with Dua Lipa and punk rock [...]
 Miley Cyrus is just days away from unveiling her highly-anticipated 'Plastic Hearts' album, and while chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Monday (Nov. 23), the singer opened up about the variety of inspirations behind the album.

Miley Cyrus has given fans a taste of some of the tracks featured on her upcoming album, 'Plastic Hearts'.

She first mentioned her sobriety six months ago.

Miley Cyrus has battled sobriety for years. During a recent appearance on Apple's "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe" Cyrus said she "fell off" the wagon during the pandemic. The singer and actress says..

 Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa get close in the just released music video for their new song “Prisoner“! The new track is the second single from Miley‘s upcoming...
