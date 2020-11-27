Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tanuj on Akshara's leaked private pics

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Tanuj Virwani is getting better work than before and he was our last week's guest on #HowIMadeIt (November 18). During the interview, the topic drifted towards his ex, Akshara Haasan. Rati Agnihotri's son sounded very upset and revealed that their love relationship had to end on a sour note. Tanuj said, "We don't talk to each other anymore." Now, this was not known as Tanuj had so far maintained a diplomatic stance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like