Tanuj on Akshara's leaked private pics Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tanuj Virwani is getting better work than before and he was our last week's guest on #HowIMadeIt (November 18). During the interview, the topic drifted towards his ex, Akshara Haasan. Rati Agnihotri's son sounded very upset and revealed that their love relationship had to end on a sour note. Tanuj said, "We don't talk to each other anymore." Now, this was not known as Tanuj had so far maintained a diplomatic stance. 👓 View full article

