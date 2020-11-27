Republicans Blaming Trump, Charlie Kirk and Campaign For Losing Youth Vote in 2020 Election: Politico
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Republicans are pointing fingers after President Donald Trump’s dismal performance with young voters in the 2020 election, Politico reported. In a number of key states, Politico noted, “the erosion was considerable.” Compared to 2016, Trump lost ground in Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, several other states. In Pennsylvania, Biden won the 18-to-29 voter group by 20 points, […]
