Diljit Dosanjh Extends Support To Farmers In Their Protest Against The Farm Bills

Video Credit: ANI - Published 4 days ago Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait 02:36 Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said,...