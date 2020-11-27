Diljit Dosanjh Extends Support To Farmers In Their Protest Against The Farm Bills
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers in their protest against the farm bills. Recently, the singer-actor took to his Twitter account to share a picture supporting the decision of farmer organisations to hold protests in Delhi.
pic.twitter.com/rnw1aetnaO
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 27, 2020
Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said,...