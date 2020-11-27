Global  
 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Already Trying for 2nd Baby 4 Months After Welcoming First Child

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 November 2020
The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the Jonas Brothers member reportedly want to have 'a large family' and 'are really excited to expand their family' after becoming first-time parents.
 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly thinking about having another baby, just four months after they welcomed their daughter Willa.

