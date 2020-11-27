Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Already Trying for 2nd Baby 4 Months After Welcoming First Child
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the Jonas Brothers member reportedly want to have 'a large family' and 'are really excited to expand their family' after becoming first-time parents.
The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the Jonas Brothers member reportedly want to have 'a large family' and 'are really excited to expand their family' after becoming first-time parents.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources