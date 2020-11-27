Alexandra Daddario Heats Up the Beach in a Bikini in Hawaii
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Alexandra Daddario is looking gorgeous. The 34-year-old Baywatch actress was spotted looking hot in a bikini at the beach on Thursday (November 26) in Maui, Hawaii. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexandra Daddario Alexandra was seen doing some snorkeling on Thanksgiving Day. She is currently in Hawaii filming HBO’s The White Lotus, and [...]
WE SUMMON THE DARKNESS Movie - Clip with Alexandra Daddario
Plot synopsis: Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to..
1 Night in San Diego Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and Laura Ashley Samuels (Modern Family) star as BFFs Hannah and Brooklyn in this raunchy comedy. Hannah, a former reality..