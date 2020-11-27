Trump Relentlessly Mocked For Holding Thanksgiving Press Conference From Tiny Desk
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
On Thanksgiving Day, President Donald Trump took a seat at a particularly small desk to verbally attack a White House reporter and baselessly tout widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election - following his appearance, Twitter users relentlessly mocked Trump's petite desk.
