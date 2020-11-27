Global  
 

Trump Relentlessly Mocked For Holding Thanksgiving Press Conference From Tiny Desk

Mediaite Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Trump Relentlessly Mocked For Holding Thanksgiving Press Conference From Tiny DeskOn Thanksgiving Day, President Donald Trump took a seat at a particularly small desk to verbally attack a White House reporter and baselessly tout widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election - following his appearance, Twitter users relentlessly mocked Trump's petite desk.
