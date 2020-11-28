Global  
 

Big Mouth's Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Just Jared Saturday, 28 November 2020
Big Mouth's Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily KwongCongrats are in order for Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong! The 42-year-old Big Mouth actor announced on social media that he and the former model and landscape artist got married. “So very thankful for @lily_kwong,” Nick wrote with a snap of a polaroid picture of the couple in front of the vast ocean on a [...]
