Big Mouth's Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Congrats are in order for Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong! The 42-year-old Big Mouth actor announced on social media that he and the former model and landscape artist got married. "So very thankful for @lily_kwong," Nick wrote with a snap of a polaroid picture of the couple in front of the vast ocean on a [...] 👓 View full article

