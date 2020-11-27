Tiffany Haddish Shares The Things She's Grateful For While Performing A Thanksgiving Song
Tiffany Haddish celebrated all that she was thankful in a performance on Thanksgiving Day (November 26) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actress teamed up with Craig Robinson for the Thanksgiving Day performance at The Laugh Factory, where the two put on a performance and recounted all the things they were thankful for this year. PHOTOS: [...]
