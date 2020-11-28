Global  
 

'The Mandalorian' Reveals Baby Yoda's Real Name & Backstory In New Episodes; Here's What Twitter Thinks About It

Saturday, 28 November 2020
The Mandalorian just revealed some major details about who Baby Yoda is and where he’s from. Baby Yoda’s name was revealed by the one and only Rosario Dawson, who played Jedi Ahsoka Tano (from Clone Wars), as well as almost his entire backstory. Ahsoka reads The Child’s mind and its revealed that his true name [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian'

Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian' 00:31

 A Star Wars fan favorite guest starred on the Disney+ series 'The Mandolorian.' After considerable build-up, the second season's fifth episode, "The Jedi," introduced Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Tano is the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker in the animated programs. Fans had been eagerly awaiting...

