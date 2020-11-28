Global  
 

Indian Idol 12: COVID-19 frontline fighter's daughter Sayli Kamble finds her place in the reality show

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Indian Idol 12: COVID-19 frontline fighter's daughter Sayli Kamble finds her place in the reality showIndian Idol has always been a stress buster. Keeping that in mind, Sony Entertainment television decided to come back with another season of the singing reality show in this difficult time to change the 'mausam' of the nation. One of the contestants, Sayli Kamble, not only shone during the auditions with her singing, but also...
