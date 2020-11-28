Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Paul Backtracks On Calling COVID A Hoax; Says He Was 'Misquoted'

Just Jared Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Jake Paul caused a bit of drama earlier in the week, as he claimed that COVID-19 was just a hoax. “A hundred percent. There are people losing jobs, there are small businesses who are going bankrupt, there are millions of people who are unemployed right now, people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tyler Oakley Calls Out Jake Paul for Remaining 'Aggressively Ignorant' Over 'COVID Is A Hoax' Remark

 The YouTuber draws backlash for his explanation on how coronavirus does not make sense to him when answering a question if he regretted throwing giant maskless...
AceShowbiz