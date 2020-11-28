Ahana Deol welcomes twin baby girls, names them Astraia and Adea Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Last evening, Hinduja hospital, Khar, released a statement saying that Ahana Deol Vohra delivered twin girls on Thursday. They have been named Astraia and Adea.



Ahana Deol shared the happy news with her social media followers. She shared a picture that read, "Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival...

