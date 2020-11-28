Budget of ‘Brahmastra’ is over Rs 300 crore? Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited supernatural flick ‘Brahmastra’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, reportedly has a budget that’s ‘way over’ Rs 300 crore. Responding to its rumoured budget of Rs 300 crore, he didn’t divulge the exact number but hinted its way more than that. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

