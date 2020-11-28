Budget of ‘Brahmastra’ is over Rs 300 crore?
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited supernatural flick ‘Brahmastra’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, reportedly has a budget that’s ‘way over’ Rs 300 crore. Responding to its rumoured budget of Rs 300 crore, he didn’t divulge the exact number but hinted its way more than that.
Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited supernatural flick ‘Brahmastra’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, reportedly has a budget that’s ‘way over’ Rs 300 crore. Responding to its rumoured budget of Rs 300 crore, he didn’t divulge the exact number but hinted its way more than that.
|
|
|
You Might Like