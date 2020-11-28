Global  
 

Will Sunny play Laxman in ‘AdiPurush’?

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020
After entertaining fans with this like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety’, Sunny Singh could well be seen in a completely different avatar. While the actor has been prepping hard working on acting game, there’s a possibility that fans may get to see him essay the pivtoal character of Laxman in the upcoming Prabhas starrer ‘AdiPurush’.
