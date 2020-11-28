Will Sunny play Laxman in ‘AdiPurush’?
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
After entertaining fans with this like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety’, Sunny Singh could well be seen in a completely different avatar. While the actor has been prepping hard working on acting game, there’s a possibility that fans may get to see him essay the pivtoal character of Laxman in the upcoming Prabhas starrer ‘AdiPurush’.
