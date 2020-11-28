Dakota Johnson Takes a Ride in Her Mustang with Chris Martin for Post-Thanksgiving Coffee Run Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dakota Johnson sits in the driver’s seat and pulls out of a parking lot while out and about with boyfriend Chris Martin on Friday (November 27) in Malibu, Calif. The couple was spotted going for a post-Thanksgiving coffee run on Friday morning in her classic 66 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. It has been several months [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

