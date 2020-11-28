The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Call Off Engagement
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley will not be taking on the challenge of marriage after all. The stars of The Challenge have called off their engagement and broken up, more than a year after...
Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley will not be taking on the challenge of marriage after all. The stars of The Challenge have called off their engagement and broken up, more than a year after...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources