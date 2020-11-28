Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's Why 'Respect Selena Gomez' Is Trending on Twitter

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Selena Gomez‘s fans are not happy right now and it all has to do with the new Saved By the Bell reboot on the Peacock streaming service. Fans got “RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ” to trend on Twitter to express their outrage when they discovered that the singer’s health is mocked multiple times on the show. For [...]
