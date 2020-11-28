Global  
 

U.S. soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' approaches 12,000th episode

Japan Today Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
"The Young and the Restless," one of the longest-running TV soap operas ever filmed, marks another milestone next week with its 12,000th episode in the U.S. "Since 1973,…
News video: Tricia Cast, Lauralee Bell Talk 'The Young And The Restless'

Tricia Cast, Lauralee Bell Talk 'The Young And The Restless' 02:14

 Tricia Cast is back as Nina Webster for another string of "The Young and the Restless" episodes, and while speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, she teases what to expect from her return. Plus, Lauralee Bell shares what it is like to work alongside her BFF on the series. Tune in to new episodes...

