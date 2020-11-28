Pregnant Summer Walker is Slamming Her Unborn Baby's Father London On Da Track
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Summer Walker is putting her baby daddy on place. After announcing her pregnancy last week, the 24-year-old “Over It” rapper took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to slam the father of her baby, London On Da Track. “I should really out this bum ass n—a @londonondatrack. I could really f–k up life…lol but [...]
Summer Walker is putting her baby daddy on place. After announcing her pregnancy last week, the 24-year-old “Over It” rapper took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to slam the father of her baby, London On Da Track. “I should really out this bum ass n—a @londonondatrack. I could really f–k up life…lol but [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources