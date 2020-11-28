Tristan Thompson Celebrates Becoming a U.S. Citizen: ' I’m Now Truly Living the American Dream'
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tristan Thompson is officially a citizen of the United States! The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Twitter account shared a photo of the 29-year-old NBA pro taking the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday (November 24) along with a quote from Tristan celebrating the momentous occasion. “I came to the US on a student visa and [...]
