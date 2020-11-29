Global  
 

Tony-Nominated Director Michael Arden Is Bringing 'A Christmas Carol' to Life Like Never Before - For a Great Cause!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 November 2020
Are you a Broadway fan who has been missing live theater in 2020? Or do you enjoy watching timeless stories be told in inventive new ways? Well, then we have your weekend plans settled! The highly anticipated live capture recording of A Christmas Carol, directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, is now available to stream [...]
