Jude Law Stops to Catch His Breath During Afternoon Jog in London

Just Jared Sunday, 29 November 2020
Jude Law slows down his pace to catch his breath while out on a jog around the park on Saturday afternoon (November 28) in London, England. The 47-year-old The Holiday actor kept his ears warm in a gray beanie as got in some exercise while out during the foggy and chilly weather. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
