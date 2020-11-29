Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glenn Close Reveals the One Scene She Refused to Do in 'Air Force One'

Just Jared Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Glenn Close is looking back on her role in Air Force One. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 73-year-old actress revealed there was one scene written for her character Vice President Kathryn Bennett in the 1997 political action thriller that she refused to do. In the movie, President James Marshall (Harrison Ford), his [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Fatal Attraction' to '101 Dalmatians' [Video]

Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Fatal Attraction' to '101 Dalmatians'

Glenn Close takes us through her legendary career, including her roles 'The World According to Garp,' 'The Big Chill,' 'The Natural,' 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Serving in Silence: The..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 19:56Published
Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them [Video]

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them

The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen [Video]

Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen

This is the heartwarming moment a woman safely rescued a rare KINGFISHER by hand after it flew into her kitchen and got trapped inside her home. Charlotte Lawrie, 33, managed to capture the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

'I will not': Glenn Close says she refused to cry as vice president in 'Air Force One'

 Glenn Close says she envisioned a strong female vice president for her role in the 1997 film "Air Force One."
USATODAY.com