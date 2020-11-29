Glenn Close Reveals the One Scene She Refused to Do in 'Air Force One'
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Glenn Close is looking back on her role in Air Force One. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 73-year-old actress revealed there was one scene written for her character Vice President Kathryn Bennett in the 1997 political action thriller that she refused to do. In the movie, President James Marshall (Harrison Ford), his [...]
Glenn Close takes us through her legendary career, including her roles 'The World According to Garp,' 'The Big Chill,' 'The Natural,' 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Serving in Silence: The..