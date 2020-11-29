Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui avoid being part of masala films?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui hopes that the audience, who was exposed to quality cinema and shows on OTT platforms during the pandemic, reject formula films. He was seen in Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, which released digitally, and fetched him accolades.
"After watching a lot of world cinema during lockdown, I have...
