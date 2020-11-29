Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui avoid being part of masala films?

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Nawazuddin Siddiqui hopes that the audience, who was exposed to quality cinema and shows on OTT platforms during the pandemic, reject formula films. He was seen in Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, which released digitally, and fetched him accolades.

"After watching a lot of world cinema during lockdown, I have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FEBRUARY Movie Clip [Video]

FEBRUARY Movie Clip

FEBRUARY Movie Clip (2020) - Plot synopsis: The life of a man at the ages of eight, eighteen, and eighty-two. Full of poetic drive and visually overwhelming, the new film by Bulgarian director Kamen..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:33Published
Recreations Imagine If Wes Anderson Made The Simpsons [Video]

Recreations Imagine If Wes Anderson Made The Simpsons

Iconic locations from The Simpsons have been given a Wes Anderson-style makeover. Created by home improvement website HomeAdvisor as part of a promotional project, each room is in the style of a Wes..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published