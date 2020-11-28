Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snoop Dogg Wins Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Fight With Nate Robinson Knockout Commentary

HipHopDX Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
After Jake Paul landed the fade, The Doggfather got into his gospel bag with the jokes and then performed a melody of classic hits after Lil Wayne was a no-show. YG, Swae Lee, French Montana, SAINt JHn and Wiz Khalifa also performed as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

KSI reacts after Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out COLD on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard

 KSI was quick to react to Jake Paul’s sensational second-round KO of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul moved to 2-0 as a...
talkSPORT

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout YouTube star Jake Paul has absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second round knockout on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard.Paul dropped...
New Zealand Herald

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout

 Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...
talkSPORT