Kangana reacts to late Wajid Khan's wife's claim she is being forced to convert by in-laws

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence



Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published on October 23, 2020 When Irrfan sang Lata Mangeshkar's Mera saaya for wife



Babil Khan on Thursday shared a video of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, where the latter sings a Lata Mangeshkar classic for his wife Sutapa. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:52 Published on October 23, 2020 Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ira Khan's depression video



Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted on actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's depression video. #KanganaRanaut #IraKhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:52 Published on October 12, 2020