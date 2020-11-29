Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana reacts to late Wajid Khan's wife's claim she is being forced to convert by in-laws

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended support to Kamalrukh Khan, wife of late music composer Wajid Khan, who has opened up about her alleged ordeal within her inter-caste marriage, claiming scare tactics by her in-laws to force her into conversion included taking her to court seeking divorce.

Kamalrukh has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence [Video]

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published
When Irrfan sang Lata Mangeshkar's Mera saaya for wife [Video]

When Irrfan sang Lata Mangeshkar's Mera saaya for wife

Babil Khan on Thursday shared a video of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, where the latter sings a Lata Mangeshkar classic for his wife Sutapa.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ira Khan's depression video [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ira Khan's depression video

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted on actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's depression video. #KanganaRanaut #IraKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published