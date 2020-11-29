Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke; admitted to hospital

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was shooting in Kargil for his film LAC- Live the Battle and the actor has suffered a brain stroke. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The news was reported by *The Indian Express*.

His brother Romeen Sen, while talking to the daily, confirmed the news and said, "He is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while filming in Kargil
Indian Express