Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke; admitted to hospital

Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was shooting in Kargil for his film LAC- Live the Battle and the actor has suffered a brain stroke. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The news was reported by *The Indian Express*.



His brother Romeen Sen, while talking to the daily, confirmed the news and said, "He is...

