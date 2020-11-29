Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke; admitted to hospital
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was shooting in Kargil for his film LAC- Live the Battle and the actor has suffered a brain stroke. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The news was reported by *The Indian Express*.
His brother Romeen Sen, while talking to the daily, confirmed the news and said, "He is...
Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was shooting in Kargil for his film LAC- Live the Battle and the actor has suffered a brain stroke. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The news was reported by *The Indian Express*.
His brother Romeen Sen, while talking to the daily, confirmed the news and said, "He is...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources