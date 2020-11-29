‘It’s Going to Get Worse’: Fauci, Giroir, Surgeon General Raise the Alarm on Post-Thanksgiving Covid Surge
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The Trump Administration's top health officials took over the Sunday shows on Thanksgiving weekend, and they warned of the dangers the country faces from so many close gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
