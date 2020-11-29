Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This is Disgusting!’ Maria Bartiromo Goes Off After Trump Claims Biden Could Not Have Received More Black Votes Than Obama

Mediaite Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo expressed outrage as President Donald Trump leveled a series of baseless allegations of voter fraud in support of the outlandish conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from him. Bartiromo, whose network Fox News has called the race for Joe Biden, landed the first interview with Trump since he lost […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring 00:35

 President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them. Milwaukee County announced Friday that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day? [Video]

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador [Video]

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador

Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin [Video]

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:02Published