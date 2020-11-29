‘This is Disgusting!’ Maria Bartiromo Goes Off After Trump Claims Biden Could Not Have Received More Black Votes Than Obama

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?



The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 16 hours ago Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador



Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 19 hours ago Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin



President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:02 Published 22 hours ago