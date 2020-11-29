'Croods 2' Leads the Thanksgiving Box Office - Ticket Sales Revealed!
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The Croods: A New Age is on top at movie theaters. The family movie surpassed expectations amid the pandemic at the box office and brought in $14.2 million, including $9.7 million for the weekend, across the five-day holiday bracket as of Sunday (November 29), according to THR. The movie also brought in $20.8 million in [...]
