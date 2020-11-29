Global  
 

Jake Paul Denies Ever Saying Covid-19 Is Hoax but Audio Interview Proves Otherwise

AceShowbiz Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Amid online backlash, the controversial YouTube star backtracks on his previous claims that the coronavirus pandemic is 'a hundred percent' fake news.
