Jeanine Pirro Thinks ‘Big Tech’ is Censoring Her Text Messages

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Jeanine Pirro Thinks ‘Big Tech’ is Censoring Her Text MessagesFox News host Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro claimed over the weekend that they were being "censored" by big tech companies, yet their claims lacked proof and came off more sounding like boomers who don't know how their own technology works.
