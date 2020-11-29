Jeanine Pirro Thinks ‘Big Tech’ is Censoring Her Text Messages
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro claimed over the weekend that they were being "censored" by big tech companies, yet their claims lacked proof and came off more sounding like boomers who don't know how their own technology works.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro claimed over the weekend that they were being "censored" by big tech companies, yet their claims lacked proof and came off more sounding like boomers who don't know how their own technology works.
|
|
You Might Like