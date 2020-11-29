Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather Defends Nate Robinson After Embarrassing Jake Paul Defeat

SOHH Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather Defends Nate Robinson After Embarrassing Jake Paul DefeatBoxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is standing up for Nate Robinson. The sports mogul has come forward to speak up on Nate The Great stepping into the ring and taking an L at the hands of YouTube personality Jake Paul. Floyd Mayweather Defends Nate Robinson The undefeated boxing legend went to his Instagram page to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED 04:30

 Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Junior fight and was out cold less than 2 minutes into the second round. Then,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight

Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:01Published
Chris Brown Reacts To Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson Fight [Video]

Chris Brown Reacts To Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson Fight

Cardi B reveals why she didn't submit WAP for the Grammys. Rappers react to Jake Paul beating Nate Robinson. Plus - Cardi B addresses Thanksgiving backlash.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:22Published
Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight? [Video]

Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight?

After his knockout of Nate Robinson, amateur boxer Jake Paul said he could knock out Conor McGregor.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Nate Robinson Reveals Everyone Reaching Out To Him + Shares Emotional Friday Movie Scene

Nate Robinson Reveals Everyone Reaching Out To Him + Shares Emotional Friday Movie Scene Former NBA star Nate Robinson is keeping his head up. The basketball player turned boxer has come forward to reveal everyone reaching out to him following an...
SOHH