Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Connery's Cause Of Death Revealed One Month Following His Passing

E! Online Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
It's been nearly a month since Hollywood lost a legend. Back in October, news broke that Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90. The Oscar winner's loved ones issued a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ranking Every Single James Bond Actor [Video]

Ranking Every Single James Bond Actor

007 has no equal. For this list, we’ll be looking at actors who played Bond in film only.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:06Published
Sean Connery's Gun From The First James Bond Movie Is Hitting The Auction Block [Video]

Sean Connery's Gun From The First James Bond Movie Is Hitting The Auction Block

James Bond's guns and gadgets are almost as famous as the character himself. Now one of the two original props used by Sean Connery as Bond will go on the auction block. The 007 original will be in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
007 gun set to make a bang at auction [Video]

007 gun set to make a bang at auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pneumonia and Heart Failure

 According to the newly-released death certificate, the former James Bond actor passed away last month from pneumonia and respiratory failure among other factors.
AceShowbiz